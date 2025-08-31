"Milestone For Bilateral Ties": Chinese Journalist On PM Modi's China Visit

Senior Chinese journalist Shen Shiwei on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit in seven years to China is a "milestone" for bilateral ties.

Speaking to NDTV after PM Modi and President Xi Jinping held talks on the sidelines of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China's Tianjin, Mr Shiwei called the meeting "a reset for bilateral ties".

"I think that has paved a very strong path for the bilateral ties, and especially for the communications among different ministries," he said.

Mr Shiwei said PM Modi's visit was good for both sides "politically, economically and also for the culture-to-culture and the people-to-people exchange".

This is PM Modi's first visit to China since June 2018. His trip comes at a time when India's relationship with the US has been strained after President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including 25 per cent duties for purchasing Russian crude oil.

PM Modi and Mr Xi last met in Russia's Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in October 2024, which ended a four-year deadlock or freeze in the bilateral ties over the military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Speaking on the "huge tariffs" on India, Mr Shiwei said he thinks they were "beyond everyone's expectation".

"Previously, we always believed India was an ally of the US. But now you have over 50 per cent of the tariff," he said.

"I think that is a huge shock, and some people even call it kind of a betrayal," he added.

PM Modi, Xi Jinping Hold Bilateral Talks

PM Modi and Xi Jinping held nearly an hour-long talks and vowed to strengthen the bilateral relations.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi said an "atmosphere of peace and stability" has been created after the disengagement on the border.

"I sincerely thank you for the warm welcome. Last year, we had a very meaningful discussion in Kazan, which gave a positive direction to our relations," he said.

He also spoke about the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights between the two countries.

"The cooperation between us is linked to the interests of 2.8 billion people of our two nations. This will also pave the way for the welfare of all humanity. We are committed to further strengthening our relations on the basis of mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity," he said.

Mr Xi said it is important for India and China to be "friends and good neighbours".

"It is a great pleasure to meet you again, Mr Prime Minister. I welcome you to China for the SCO summit. Last year, we had a successful meeting in Kazan. We are the world's two most populous countries, and we are also important members of the Global South. We both shoulder the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting the solidarity and rejuvenation of developing countries, and promoting the progress of human society," he said.

"It is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other's success, and to have the dragon and the elephant come together," Mr Xi said.

The Chinese President said both countries need to "handle" their relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective.

"We must also step up to our historic responsibilities to uphold multilateralism, a multipolar world, and more democracy in international institutions and work together for peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," he added.