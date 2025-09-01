What PM Modi Said At SCO Summit's Plenary Session In China: Full Statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit's plenary session which included the participation of more than 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations. During his 11-minute-long speech, PM Modi shamed Pakistan for backing terrorism and raised the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were shot dead.

Sharing my remarks during the SCO Summit in Tianjin. https://t.co/nfrigReW8M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

I thank President Xi for a warm welcome. In the last 24 years, India has played a positive role in the SCO. India's policy for the SCO is based on three pillars, where S is security, C is connectivity, and O is opportunity. Security, peace, and stability are the foundation of any country's progress. But terrorism remains a challenge for the entire humanity, not just an individual country. In the fight against terrorism, India stands firm on unity, and the SCO has an important role.

India has taken the lead in the fight against terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and its associates, and we oppose any kind of terror financing. We have recently seen the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. I thank all the friendly nations that stood with us. The Pahalgam terror attack was not just an attack on India's soul but an open challenge to all those countries that have faith in humanity. It raises a serious question - should a country openly supporting terrorism be acceptable to any of us?

We all must fight and oppose terrorism in all its forms. It is our responsibility towards humanity.