Xi Jinping, Putin's Minute-Long Chat Puts Bonhomie On Display At SCO Summit

As leaders from across Asia congregate at the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Summit in China's Tianjin, lighter moments are being witnessed apart from discussions on pressing issues like trade, development and regional conflicts.

One such interaction was seen between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ahead of a group photo of all leaders attending the summit. A video of the interaction showed both leaders exchanging smiles and summoning their interpreters to continue their chat for over a minute.

Ahead of the summit, Putin had asserted that Moscow and Beijing are "united in strengthening" the BRICS grouping to address global issues, including showing opposition to "discriminatory (US) sanctions" which he claims are impeding the socioeconomic development of member states and the broader international community.

On the sidelines of the summit, Xi also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended support in fighting terror. Amid India's stand-off with the US over tariffs, the two leaders also exchanged views on ways to increase trade, establish peace at the border and strengthen people-to-people ties.

"All I will say without going into specifics is the issue was discussed, raised by the Prime Minister. He outlined his understanding very crisply and specifically. He outlined the fact that this is the scourge that India and China are both victims of," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters.

"He asked for China's support on this issue -- the Chinese have expressed their support," he said.