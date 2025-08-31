"Belittling Country Like India...": Geopolitics Expert Blasts Trump Tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin this morning against the backdrop of hefty tariffs that had shaken the global economy. Calling it a "moment of optics", a Beijing-based geopolitical commentator said that it sends a "very strong message" to the United States that has unleashed a trade whirlwind.

The US has pummelled India with 50% tariffs, punishing it for what it claims are unfair trade policies and its refusal to stop importing Russian oil, though reports have suggested that the tariffs had more to do with India's refusal to call President Donald Trump the peacemaker during its conflict with Pakistan.

President Trump wanted to force India into submission, said Einar Tangen, Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute, suggesting New Delhi has an opportunity to stand up to the "bully". He added, "Belittling a country like India, which is of such great importance for the markets and labour, I don't think it makes sense."

He made the remarks during a panel discussion on NDTV, as PM Modi held his bilateral meeting with Xi, and apprised the Chinese leader of his commitment to take the India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust and respect.

The meeting, he contended, was not solely about India and China that are poised to work together, but a whole bunch of concerned nations. "This is a moment of optics," he said, adding that "it sends a very strong message to Washington for their arbitrary actions towards India."

The other aspect, Tangen said, is a longer-lasting one; that is, the relationship between not only India and the US.

"Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on 180 countries, including some penguins. At this juncture, India has an opportunity. We are at a time when a bully is striding the world stage, literally trying to take everyone's lunch money for no apparent reason. India can stand up to it. India has been the balancing power both at SCO and BRICS," he said.

The US, he said, is concerned over India's leadership of the non-aligned movement, that it would stand up to Washington's "colonial games".

"The reason Washington is acting away it is, is that it wants to pummel New Delhi into submission. It's concerned that if India leads the non-aligned world and tells the US, that's the end of it. You can post tariffs as much as you want, but they have to be uniform for all nations. You are not going to divide us in colonial games and have us go against each other, including China, Russia, and many others," he said.

Tangen also noted PM Modi's leadership as a crucial factor that he suggested has deprived the US of its sleep. "It is an opportunity to stand up, be counted, and for Modi to take the mantle of leadership. I think this is really what keeps Washington up late at night," he said during the panel discussion.

India and China have come closer since ties froze in the aftermath of the Galwan clashes in 2020 and the consequent border standoff. Both sides have since reduced their troops in the Galwan area. The disengagement has led to an atmosphere of peace and stability, PM Modi noted during the bilateral meeting this morning.

It will take time to build trust on both sides, noted Tangen, and said he expects more progress on the economic side. "They are promising things already. Those mentioned were rare earths, tunnel boring machines, fertilisers, etc. These are positive things, but they have to be built on," he said.