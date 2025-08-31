How Trump's Cabinet Turned A Government Meeting Into A Praise Parade

US President Donald Trump's latest Cabinet gathering - a marathon three-hour-plus session, looked more like a competition on who could praise Trump more than a government meeting.

Jen Psaki, who once served as President Joe Biden's press secretary, described the meeting as "sycophantic," adding that the flattery from Trump's senior officials "would make North Korean leaders like Kim Jong Un or Russian President [Vladimir] Putin blush." According to her, "almost no real business of any kind was actually discussed."

"I mean, Trump has surrounded himself with people who already treat him like a dictator," Psaki said.

In the meeting, Cabinet members can be seen showering Trump with exaggerated praise. Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer urged him to come by her agency to admire his "big, beautiful face on a banner in front of the Department of Labour."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright also credited Trump for making people revive their American dream, "Your tireless campaign and your relentless messaging made people realise the American dream isn't dead. It's just been smothered, and we're unsmothering it and setting it loose."

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went further, claiming Trump is "going to save the whales on the East Coast," a reference to his administration's review of offshore wind farms. (Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have said there's "no scientific evidence" linking such projects to whale deaths.)

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed that the US is in a revolution right now. "1776 was the first one. 1863 or so, with Abraham Lincoln, was the second. This is the third, with Donald Trump leading the way," she said, while also thanking him for "saving college football" and declaring, "we're in a revolution."

Special envoy Steve Witkoff suggested that he wanted the Nobel Prize committee to realise that Trump is the "single finest candidate" for the award.