How PM Modi Responded To Trump's Tariff War With Hugs, Handshakes With Xi, Putin

The ongoing summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China's Tianjin has become a stage for three key Eurasian powers --India, Russia and China -- to showcase their unity and strength, and send a strong message to the Donald Trump administration in the US.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese premier Xi Jinping exchanged smiles and hugs, the message was loud and clear -- Eurasian powers won't dance to the US' tune.

Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit. pic.twitter.com/K1eKVoHCvv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

Always a delight to meet President Putin! pic.twitter.com/XtDSyWEmtw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

The optics are significant against the backdrop of New Delhi's frosty ties with Washington DC after the Trump administration launched a tariff offensive against India for its purchase of Russian oil.

Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin were seen walking hand in hand, indicating that US threats won't make India capitulate and ruin its long-time ties with Moscow. The two leaders then approached Chinese President Xi, and the trio is seen sharing a laugh. The animated chat triggered speculation about the subject they discussed. But their body language showed an ease that will keep the US guessing.

Another key moment was captured on camera. As Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin walked to take their positions for a group photograph, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen in the background, standing alone.

Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin are set to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

This comes a day after the Prime Minister met Chinese President Xi and agreed to work towards a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable" solution to their border issues. India and China also vowed to expand trade and investment ties to stabilise global trade.

New Delhi, the Prime Minister said, is committed to advancing its ties with China with "mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity". "Our cooperation is linked to the interests of 2.8 billion people of our two countries. This will also pave the way for the welfare of all humanity," he said.

Among the subjects discussed is terrorism. This is significant because China has been Pakistan's all-weather ally, and India has consistently underlined Islamabad's support for terrorism.

India and China are working towards rebooting their relations after years of hostility. This reset is happening against the backdrop of Trump's tariff war. During the meeting yesterday, Xi made an indirect reference to turbulence triggered by the US policies. The Chinese president spoke "fluid and chaotic" global situations and said India and China, as key members of the Global South, should strengthen cooperation on major international and regional issues.

Prime Minister Modi invited President Xi to the BRICS summit India will host next year. President Xi thanked Prime Minister Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency.