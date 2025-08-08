PM Modi, Putin Talk On Phone On Deepening Ties Amid Trump Tariff Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a detailed conversation on several key issues including the latest development in Ukraine and progress in bilateral agenda.

The two leaders spoke amid the global trade uncertainty put into motion by US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year," PM Modi said in a post on X.

While thanking Mr Putin for his detailed assessment, PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. The phone call took place less than 24 hours after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on the Russian President at the Kremlin on Thursday.

The important meeting also came in wake of US President Donald Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs on India for importing oil from Russia.

Terming the move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", India had made it clear that its imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.

The last visit by the Russian President to India took place on December 6, 2021, during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in Delhi.

PM Modi, meanwhile, held two high-profile visits to Russia last year, attending the 22nd Russia-India Summit in July and later participated in the BRICS Summit held in Kazan in October.