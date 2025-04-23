Advertisement

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty With Pakistan Over Kashmir Terror Attack

New Delhi:

The Cabinet Committee on Security or CCS - the country's highest-decision making body on national security has taken some strict and punishing measures against Pakistan over the "cross-border linkages" that have surfaced in the investigation over the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, including one foreign national, were killed.

The boldest move has been to suspend the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan indefinitely. With this, the water supply from the Indus river and its distributaries - the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Satluj will be stopped. These rivers are the water supply for Pakistan and impacts tens of millions of people in that country.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed on September 19, 1960. The pact was signed between India and Pakistan, with the World Bank brokering the agreement. That treaty withstood three wars between India and Pakistan - in 1965, 1971, and 1999, but is now suspended indefinitely.

