One tourist was killed and six people were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.

The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where a group of tourists had gone visiting this morning, the officials added.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amti Shah and asked him to take stock of the situation. Mr Modi asked the Union Minister to take "suitable measures" and also visit the site, the sources said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the attack an "abomination". "The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," he posted on X.

Track all updates on the Kashmir terror attack here: