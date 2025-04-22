One tourist was killed and six people were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.
The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where a group of tourists had gone visiting this morning, the officials added.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amti Shah and asked him to take stock of the situation. Mr Modi asked the Union Minister to take "suitable measures" and also visit the site, the sources said.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the attack an "abomination". "The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," he posted on X.
Track all updates on the Kashmir terror attack here:
"Kannadigas Among Victims Of Kashmir Terror Attack": Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Kannadigas are among the victims of the terror attack in Kashmir.
In a post on X, he said: "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi."
He added: "Following my directions, two teams - one of senior officers and another of police personnel - have been dispatched to J&K. An adventure team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, is also en route. We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected."
I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 22, 2025
Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have…
J&K Terror Victim Pleads For Help, Says "Save My Husband"
"Please save my husband," a woman's bone-chilling wails echoed through the picturesque valleys of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam after terrorists opened fire at tourists today. At least one person has been confirmed dead in the attack. However, the death count can go up as several tourists were rushed to hospitals with serious injuries.
Distressing visuals doing the rounds on social media showed several women pleading for help. "We were having a snack when a person came and shot my husband," said one of them, as another, with blood splattered on her face, looked helplessly at the man recording the video.
Several injured people were seen on the ground. A visibly shaken child was also seen with the group of tourists who survived the attack.
Another woman, standing next to a severely injured man, pleaded, "Please save my husband. For god's sake, save him".
The heartbreak continues as another cry for help was heard, "Please, someone take him to the hospital. Please, please help." She was standing next to an injured man with his shirt soaked in blood.
Evil Agenda Of Terrorists Will Never Succeed, Says PM Modi After Kashmir Attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the perpetrators of the Kashmir terror attack will not be spared.
"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he said on X.
I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025
Those behind this heinous act will be brought…
"Blot On Humanity": Congress On Pahalgam Terror Attack
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, saying it is a blot on humanity.
He also said the country's national security is paramount and urged the central government to take corrective measures.
"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism. These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives have been lost. On behalf of the Congress party, my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured," he said on X.
I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 22, 2025
These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives…
Injured Shifted To Hospital After Kashmir Terror Attack
Injured being shifted to a hospital after terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (PTI)
"An Act Of Cowardice, Highly Reprehensible": Rajnath Singh On Kashmir Terror Attack
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the terror attack in Kashmir, and said the "dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible".
Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 22, 2025
Kashmir Terror Attack: Amit Shah To Shortly Leave For Srinagar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack and said he will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting.
Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2025
J&K LG Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack
Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the terror attack in the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.
I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 22, 2025
"Perpetrators Of Kashmir Terror Attack Are Inhuman": Omar Abdullah
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the attack an "abomination". "The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," he posted on X.
I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo…— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 22, 2025
Home Minister Meets With Top Officials Over J&K Terror Attack
Sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently holding a meeting with top officials over the Kashmir terror attack. The Home Secretary and the Intelligence Bureau chief are also present at the meeting.
Kashmir Terror Attack Updates: PM Modi Dials Amit Shah, Asks Him To Visit Site
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amti Shah and asked him to take stock of the situation. Mr Modi asked the Union Minister to take "suitable measures" and also visit the site, the sources said.
Tourist Killed In Kashmir Terror Attack
One tourist was killed and six people were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said. The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where a group of tourists had gone visiting this morning, the officials added.