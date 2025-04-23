Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Allu Arjun: Indian Stars Condemn Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Several Indian celebrities have spoken out strongly against the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr. and Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar among many others have expressed their shock, anger, and grief over the tragic incident.

While officials said that the death toll in Tuesday's terror attack will be released after the list is compiled with names and addresses of the victims, sources confirmed to IANS that 26 tourists have been killed, including two foreigners and 20 injured, including tourists and locals.

Taking to X, (formerly called Twitter), actor Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film Shershaah, wrote: “The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on innocent civilians is a cowardly act. I have full faith in our armed forces and I'm sure they will do the needful and ensure justice. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims. Jai Hind!”

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has worked in movies such as LOC Kargil and Mission Kashmir, took to X and asked to retaliate.

“They killed our people in cold blood. This can't be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh,” he wrote.

A “heartbroken” Allu Arjun said: “Soo heart broken by #Pahalgam Attack . Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people . Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace . Truly Heart breaking.”

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who also starred in "LOC Kargil", took to Instagram to express her grief.

She wrote: "Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives lost #Pahalgam".

Akshay Kumar, whose film Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theatres, wrote on an X post, "Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families."

Actress Raveena Tandon said that she is shocked and angry.

“Om Shanti. condolences. Shocked and angry . No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims . Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting , UNITE and realise the true enemy,” wrote Raveena.

NTR Jr. said: “Heart goes out to the victims of the #Pahalgam attack. My thoughts are with their families. Praying for peace and justice.”

Actor Nani: “Three months back we were there. Over 200 people team for almost 20 days. Pahalgam Was like a dream. The place, the people and the warmth. Heart broken and speechless. Why?”

"Uri: The Surgical Strike" star Vicky Kaushal said: "Can't imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers. Hope the culprits behind this heinous act are brought to justice.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a screenshot of the news and captioned it with: "It breaks my heart."

“Paltan” said Sonu Sood strongly condemned the “cowardly terrorist” attack.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir's #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early recovery of those who are injured.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said that there is no limit to his anger and rage.

The Kashmir Files actor wrote: “The Today, the massacre that took place with the Hindus in Pahalgam, 27 Hindus have been killed one after the other. I do feel sad, but there is no limit to my anger and rage. There is no limit to my anger and rage.”

“I have seen this in my life. This has happened with the Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir. The Kashmir Files was a small part of the story that many people called propaganda.

But now, they have come from India, from different parts of the world.”

“They are spending their holidays in Kashmir with their children and their families.Choosing them, deciding their religion, and killing them. This is not a word. Sometimes, words are incomplete and meaningless. What you are feeling is a meaningless word.”

Anupam said that he cannot forget the picture of that woman who is sitting next to her husband's life-less body.

“I was listening to the interview of Pallavi ji, who said, I killed my husband, so kill me too. My son said, kill me too, but he didn't do it. Maybe he wanted to convey a message. I would like to request the Prime Minister of the country, Mr. Narendra Modi, Mr. Amit Shah, and the entire government, to teach these terrorists a lesson that they will not be able to do such a thing for the next seven lives.”

He added: “I thought a lot about making this video. Not because I don't want to express my emotions, but I want to control my words. I don't want to break my limits, but today I feel like doing it. This is wrong. This is wrong. This is wrong in any part of the world. But in our country, in Pahalgam, the murder that took place today is very wrong.”

Actor Anil Kapoor, who was seen in the film Fighter wrote on his Instagram stories section: "Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Praying for strength and peace."

