Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

India Revokes Pak Visas After Terror Attack, Gives Them 72 Hours To Leave

Medical visas have also been revoked.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
India Revokes Pak Visas After Terror Attack, Gives Them 72 Hours To Leave
New Delhi:

Ramping up its response after the five measures announced on Wednesday, India has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, including medical visas, and suspended visa services for Pakistanis.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said all existing valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked with effect from Sunday, April 27. All medical visas issued to citizens of that country will also be valid only till Tuesday, April 29, it said, adding that all Pakistanis currently in India must leave before their visas expire based on these revised timelines. 

Most Pakistanis who have been issued Indian visas will, thus, have 72 hours to leave the country. 

Visa services to Pakistani nationals will also be suspended, which means residents of the country will not get documents to travel to India.
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pahalgam Attack, Pakistan, India Pakistan
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now