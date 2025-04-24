India Revokes Pak Visas After Terror Attack, Gives Them 72 Hours To Leave

Ramping up its response after the five measures announced on Wednesday, India has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, including medical visas, and suspended visa services for Pakistanis.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said all existing valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked with effect from Sunday, April 27. All medical visas issued to citizens of that country will also be valid only till Tuesday, April 29, it said, adding that all Pakistanis currently in India must leave before their visas expire based on these revised timelines.

Most Pakistanis who have been issued Indian visas will, thus, have 72 hours to leave the country.

Visa services to Pakistani nationals will also be suspended, which means residents of the country will not get documents to travel to India.

