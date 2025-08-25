"Our Soldiers Didn't Kill Terrorists Based On Religion But Because Of Their Deeds": Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that Indian forces gave a "befitting reply" to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and "our soldiers did not kill terrorists based on their religion, but because of their deeds".



Addressing an event here, Mr Singh also lauded the people of border areas for supporting the administration and the armed forces during the military operation to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Defence Minister said that after the incident, he called the service chiefs and asked if they were ready for the operation.

"The chiefs of all three armed forces unanimously replied, 'We are ready for any operation.' This is India. The prime minister gave the necessary directives," he said.

"The target that was decided was hit precisely, just as planned. During Operation Sindoor, our forces received full support from all border regions. India is a country that not only considers people within its borders as members but also regards people across the world as part of its family, spreading the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." "India does not discriminate based on caste or religion. However, terrorists killed people after identifying their religion. Our soldiers did not kill the terrorists based on religion but because of their deeds," he said.

Under Operation Sindoor in May, precision strikes were carried out on multiple targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir linked to terror groups. The operation aimed at destroying terror infrastructure and neutralising key operatives following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in the education sector, Mr Singh said a significant transformation had taken place over the years that will help the country achieve new heights.

"There is a considerable difference between the education of our time and today's education.

"I had also studied in a village primary school. When I used to look at the globe on the principal's table, it felt like a magical ball," he said.

He attributed the changes to decades of hard work, saying, "In recent years, there have been significant changes in education. Today, our children can access information on the internet. Such a huge transformation has taken place." Mr Singh expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Modi, saying, "I want to thank Modi for showing a strong resolve to improve the education sector. Bringing reforms in education was not an easy task. Several commissions were formed and recommendations were given but the kind of reform that was needed did not come." He said that today's children can acquire information from an app about the entire world.

"In our time, science meant only the blackboard," he said.

Mr Singh said that the visible difference in the education sector is India's real strength. "This is the real change and this is the future of India. This will take our country to even greater heights," he said.

Elaborating on India's history, he said that when people in other parts of the world were living in caves, Indian sages were writing the Natya Shastra.

"When the world did not understand the causes of diseases, India had doctors like Sushruta. Knowledge of medicinal plants like turmeric, neem and ashwagandha existed, which scientists now acknowledge," he said.

Mr Singh also touched upon the concept of spiritual growth, saying that the importance of balancing physical and spiritual development in children's education was important.

He said that children's development should not only be physical but also spiritual.

"Spiritual development can only happen through educational institutions. Give children education that will expand their minds," he said.

He quoted former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying, "No one becomes great with a small mind. No one stands tall with a broken heart." "Indian sages' minds were so vast that they considered everyone in the world as part of their family and spread the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he said.

"Imagine the mind as a circle. As you expand its circumference, your experience of happiness increases in proportion. In the end, you will attain supreme bliss," he said.

During the event, he inaugurated a sports academy in Jodhpur.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)