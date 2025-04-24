Advertisement
Soldier Killed In Action During Encounter With Terrorists In J&K's Udhampur

Security forces and terrorists exchanged fire in the Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation, officials said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Soldier Killed In Action During Encounter With Terrorists In J&K's Udhampur
File photo
Jammu:

An Army soldier has been killed in action after security forces and terrorists exchanged fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The firing took place in the Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation launched based on information about the presence of terrorists, they said.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts," the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps posted on X.

Operations are underway, they said.

The encounter broke out two days after twenty-six people were killed as terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

An officer from the Navy, an Air Force staff and another from the Intelligence Bureau were among the victims of the attack, the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times.

India on Wednesday then downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced some strict measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post, in view of the "cross-border links" to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The measures were announced after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held a meeting and directed the security forces to maintain "high vigil" and resolved to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

Show full article

