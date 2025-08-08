Anti-Terrorist Operation In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam Enters 8th Day

The fierce gun battle that started last week in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has entered its eighth day today, with hundreds of troops involved in one of the biggest anti- terrorist operations to track down hiding terrorists in a forest area. This is the longest encounter between security and terrorists in the recent past in Jammu and Kashmir, as the terrorists appear to be well entrenched in a dense forest area.

During the operations, security forces have used drones and attack helicopters to neutralise terrorists who appear to be well-trained in jungle warfare. Troops, including special forces or para-troopers of the army, are treading cautiously as helicopters are hovering over the area and drones continue to hit suspected hideouts in the forests.

The encounter began last week after the army, police, and the CRPF launched a joint operation following a tip-off about the presence of a large group of terrorists at Akhal area. In the initial shootout, one local terrorist was killed. Subsequently, an intense gunfight began in the forest area.

According to reports, at least seven security personnel have been injured in the ongoing encounter.

Top police and army commanders are regularly visiting the encounter site to supervise the operation.

"It's taking time because of the difficult terrain and forest area. But we will track them down," said Nalin Prabhath, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, who is personally supervising the operation.

Police sources said they had received information about the presence of five terrorists when the operation was launched. Reportedly, at least three of them are foreign terrorists who may be well-trained in jungle warfare.

The encounter took place days after the three terrorists behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were killed in a meticulously planned operation by the security forces.