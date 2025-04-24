Assam MLA Arrested For Pulwama, Pahalgam "Government Conspiracy Comment

An MLA in Assam has been arrested over his comments on the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and Pulwama.

Aminul Islam, an MLA of the opposition party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), yesterday claimed the suicide bombing of a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama in February 2019, and the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam were "conspiracies by the government".

The Assam Police filed a case on their own (suo motu) against Mr Islam after a video of his comment went viral on social media.

"On the basis of a misleading and instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Sh Aminul Islam in public, which went viral and had potential to create an adverse situation, NagaonPS Case 347/25 was registered for offences u/s 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS. He has been arrested accordingly," the Assam Police said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the AIUDF MLA faces treason charges.

"We are trying to take action against anyone who is trying, directly or indirectly, to defend Pakistan after the terror attack. Wave found the statement and videos of MLA Aminul Islam on social media, and he has been found to be supportive of Pakistan, so we filed a case," Mr Sarma told reporters.

AIUDF chief Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal came to his party leader's support. He said the party stands with the government.

"It was not our statement. We have already cleared our statement and in this type of situation, we always stand with the government as united. The terrorists have no religion and those who spread terrorism are against Islam. They are defaming Islam and Muslims. The statement of Aminul Islam is not our statement," Mr Ajmal said.