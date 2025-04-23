31-Year-Old Shot In Head By Terrorists, UP Village Goes Into Mourning

A village in Kanpur district has gone into mourning after one of its residents, a businessman who got married in February, was killed in Tuesday's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Residents of several nearby villages gathered outside the house of Shubham Dwivedi in Hathipur in the Maharajpur area to condole the death of the 31-year-old.

The Kanpur Police Commissioner and District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh also reached the village, met Dwivedi's family and assured that the Uttar Pradesh government will help them in every possible way. They also told the family that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed his deep condolences.

"I got a call from the chief minister, who took details of the victim and his family. The chief minister instructed me to visit the victim's ancestral village in this hour of grief. We have been directed to ensure that the family gets all possible support," Mr Singh told news agency PTI.

"Though no words are enough in this hour of grief, I have assured the family that the chief minister and the district administration are taking all steps to bring back Shubham's body to Kanpur," he added.

Dwivedi, who had got married on February 12, was among 26 people who were killed by terrorists at the picturesque hilltop meadow of Baisaran near Pahalgam, in one of the worst attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's history.

Dwivedi had gone to Kashmir with his wife and nine other family members last week and was supposed to return on Wednesday.

Manoj Dwivedi, Shubham's uncle, told PTI that his nephew and his wife had decided to go horse-riding around noon on Tuesday when terrorists approached them. They sought to know their identities before shooting Shubham in the head, killing him in front of his wife.

Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening, held a review meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha, and also visited Pahalgam on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security is expected to be held on Wednesday evening.