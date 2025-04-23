"Barbaric": From France, Italy To China- World Leaders Condemn J&K Attack

Condolences poured from across the globe after terrorists killed at least 26 people and injured several others in a heinous attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. World leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed solidarity with India and extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is one of the deadliest civilian attacks in Kashmir in recent years and has triggered widespread condemnation. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy for the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israel

Extending Israel's support for India in its fight against terrorism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was deeply saddened by the barbaric attack

"My dear friend @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed and injured dozens of innocents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism," Israel's Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Meloni said she was "deeply saddened" by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with the affected families, the injured, the government, and the entire Indian people.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the attack and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

"A heinous attack has struck India, claiming the lives of dozens of men and women from all walks of life. We share the profound sorrow of the victims' families, to whom I extend my heartfelt condolences," he said.

China

Beijing's foreign ministry offered "sincere sympathies" on Wednesday following an attack on tourists in Kashmir that killed dozens.

"We mourn the victims and extend our sincere sympathies to the families of the victims and the injured," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, adding China "strongly condemns this attack".

Australia

In his message to India, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was shocked by the horrific attack and said there was no justification for the violence.

"I am shocked by the horrific terror attack on innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir overnight. There is no justification for this violence, and Australia condemns it. Our hearts go out to the injured, to those mourning loved ones, and to everyone in Australia touched by this terrible news," he wrote on X.

United Kingdom

British PM Keir Starmer said that the horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir was "utterly devastating."

"My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India," he added in a post on X.

United States

In a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack".

He "conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir...India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"

US Vice President J D Vance, who was in India when the attack happened, posted his condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack.

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he posted on X.

Russia

In a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Russian President Putin extended condolences and said the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians - citizens of various countries" and reiterated Russia's commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," he added.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also condemned the "cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam."

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the people of India," he wrote in a post on X.

Mauritius

Mauritius' former Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said he was deeply shocked and strongly condemned the heinous attacks in Pahalgam. "My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved, the people of India, the Indian Government and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," he said in a post on X.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack and condoled the loss of lives.

"Sri Lanka strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," an X post said

"Sri Lanka stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We reiterate our unwavering commitment to regional peace and security," it said.

European Commission

In a post on X, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas also condemned the attack.

"I condemn today's heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed many innocent lives. Our deep condolences go to the victims, their families and the people of India. The EU stands firm against terrorism."

UAE

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

It affirmed that the UAE "expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law".

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, and the families of the victims of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time of the terror attack, has cut short his official visit and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman also expressed his anguish over the terror attack in Kashmir, saying Saudi Arabia stands with India and shall extend any support that is needed in this time of grief.

Iran

The Government of Iran also sent its tributes and condolences, saying, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured."

Pakistan

Responding to the deadly terror attack, Pakistan has extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the people injured in the attack.

"We are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Pakistan foreign minister said in a statement.