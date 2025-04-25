UN Chief Calls For "Maximum Restraint" After Pahalgam Terror Attack

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" to prevent further deterioration of the tense situation in the subcontinent after a terrorist attack in Kashmir, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"We very much appeal to both the governments of Pakistan and India to exercise maximum restraint, and to ensure that the situation and the developments we've seen do not deteriorate any further," he said, while reiterating the condemnation of terrorist attack that killed at least 26 people in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

"We were very clear in our condemnation of the terror attack that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

"Any issues between Pakistan and India, we believe can be and should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement," he said.

A front organisation of the internationally banned Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toiba has taken responsibility for the attack in which mostly tourists were massacred.

India took action against Pakistan, expelling diplomats, cancelling some visas for each other's citizens, and shutting down trade, and Islamabad has retaliated in kind.

Asked about India suspending the Indus Water Treaty on sharing the river's resources, Dujarric said, "This would go under the rubric of us appealing for maximum restraint and not taking any actions that would deteriorate the situation further or increase tensions in a tense area."

He said that Guterres has not had any direct contact with the leaders of India and Pakistan since the attack.

US President Donald Trump took to X and wrote: "The US stands strong with India against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi, and the people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies."

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: "A heinous terrorist attack has struck India. We share the profound sorrow of the victims' families, to whom I extend my heartfelt condolences."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir... is utterly devastating."

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said: "The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack... The Ministry extends its condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of India."

