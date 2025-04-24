India's 7 Big Steps Against Pak After Pahalgam Terror Attack

India has taken seven steps against Pakistan following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26. The government yesterday announced five steps after discussing cross-border linkages of the attack, and two more actions today.
Steps that India took against Pakistan over terror attack
India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with immediate effect. The government said it will remain suspended unless Pakistan credibly and irrevocably stops support for cross-border terrorism.
The integrated check post Attari was closed on Wednesday. People who crossed over with endorsements are allowed to return through that route before May 1.
The government no longer allowed Pakistani nationals to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. SVES visas issued earlier to Pakistani nationals were cancelled. And all Pakistanis holding SVES visas were told to leave India in 48 hours.
The defence/military, naval and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata, and given a week to leave the country. India also announced it would withdraw its defence staff from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
India said it would bring down the overall strength of the High Commissions to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be done by May 1.
The government today suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. It told all Pakistani nationals to leave India by April 27. However, those who hold medical visas can stay only till April 29.
The Border Security Force (BSF) took a calibrated decision to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki in Punjab. The key changes include suspension of the symbolic handshake of the Indian Guard Commander with the counterpart Guard Commander. The gates will remain closed during the ceremony. This step reflects India's serious concern over cross-border hostilities and reaffirms that peace and provocation cannot coexist, the BSF said.