India's 7 Big Steps Against Pak After Pahalgam Terror Attack

India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with immediate effect. The government said it will remain suspended unless Pakistan credibly and irrevocably stops support for cross-border terrorism.

The integrated check post Attari was closed on Wednesday. People who crossed over with endorsements are allowed to return through that route before May 1.

The government no longer allowed Pakistani nationals to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. SVES visas issued earlier to Pakistani nationals were cancelled. And all Pakistanis holding SVES visas were told to leave India in 48 hours.

The defence/military, naval and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata, and given a week to leave the country. India also announced it would withdraw its defence staff from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

India said it would bring down the overall strength of the High Commissions to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be done by May 1.

The government today suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. It told all Pakistani nationals to leave India by April 27. However, those who hold medical visas can stay only till April 29.