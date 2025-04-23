26 Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack, NIA Team On Site: What We Know So Far

The terror attack in Pahalgam began around 2:30 pm on Tuesday. Among the 26 killed was a Navy officer who was married a week ago and an Intelligence Bureau official who was shot dead in front of his wife. The victims included two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals, officials said.

A massive manhunt has been launched to track down the terrorists with the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police cordoning off the area. Military choppers were also pressed immediately into service for the evacuation of those injured in the attack, as the area is only accessible on foot or horseback.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Saudi Arabia when the incident took place. He cut short the trip and arrived in India this morning. In a post on X, he said, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."

PM Modi is chairing a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting - which is the highest decision-making body in India on matters related to national security.

According to eyewitnesses, multiple terrorists descended on Baisaran Valley - a tourist hotspot with rolling hills and verdant orchards - and opened fire. As gunshots rang out, there was panic among the tourists who ran for cover. However, there was no place for them to hide in the wide, open space.

Disturbing videos showed people pleading for help for their family members who were shot. In one of the visuals, a woman was seen standing next to a badly injured man, crying, "Please save my husband. For god's sake, save him." Another woman, whose husband was shot dead in front of her, was told by the terrorists to "go tell Modi".

Reports suggested that 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group - operatives of which likely crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran through Kokernag in south Kashmir - has claimed responsibility. However, the government has not yet confirmed this.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was on an official US and Peru visit, has also cut short her trip. "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman is cutting short her official visit to the USA-Peru. She is taking the earliest available flight back to India to be with our people in this difficult and tragic time," the Finance Ministry said.

Airlines Air India and IndiGo are running additional flights to and from Srinagar and have waived cancellation and rescheduling fees today.

The Delhi Police has increased security across the city after the Pahalgam terror attack, focusing particularly on the tourist hotspots and border checkpoints. The traffic movement has also been regulated in the sensitive zones.