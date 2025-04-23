5 Steps India Took Against Pak, Day After Pahalgam Terror Attack

India has announced a series of steps directed at Pakistan a day after 26 tourists were killed by terrorists with Pakistani links in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In brief, these are some of the announcements made by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA):

Indus Water Treaty has been kept in abeyance.

Pakistani nationals will get no SAARC visas.

The Atari border with Pakistan will be shut down.

India will withdraw staff from its high commission in Pakistan.

The current visas of Pakistani nationals have been cancelled, and they must leave within 48 hours.