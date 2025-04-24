Policybazaar Co-Founder Alok Bansal Vows Support To Pahalgam Victims' Families

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, is creating a foundation to support all impacted families of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, co-founder Alok Bansal said.

He said the company would offer jobs in any of their offices to one family member of each victim and sponsor the education of their children.

"We have decided to create a foundation to support all impacted families," Mr Bansal wrote on Linkedin. "We sure hope that no one has to go through this pain ever, but we will try our best to be always available to support every Indian family, be it civilian, police personnel, paramilitary or armed forces."

The Executive Vice Chairman also spoke of the emotional impact the attack had on the Policybazaar team.

"Everyone I know has been disturbed since the Pahalgam terrorist attack news was reported. For us at Policybazaar, this deliberate brutality has shaken us to the core. The overwhelming feeling is a mix of helplessness and anger. What has happened is reprehensible and the suffering is unimaginable," he wrote.

He added that the team was united by a resolve - "Kuch to karna hai (have to do something)."

"We all have roots in middle-class families and would want to stand firm along with each and every impacted Indian family," Mr Bansal said. "It is a very small gesture towards creating a social security cover for these families."

Mr Bansal said it was important to support these families. He believed that if help wasn't provided in times of need, no one would be there when similar tragedies struck closer home.

PB Fintech is reaching out to the administration to identify and connect with the families of the victims. Mr Bansal also urged the public to help connect the company with those affected.

"You are not alone and we stand together with you in mourning this grief. Jai Hind," he concluded.

The attack, one of the deadliest in recent history, occurred when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Baisaran Valley, killing 26 people. Among those killed was Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator and the sole breadwinner of his family, which comprises his elderly parents, wife, and children.

Mr Shah was shot while attempting to protect the tourist he was guiding.