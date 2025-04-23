Pahalgam Horse Rider Bravely Tried To Snatch Terrorist's Rifle, Was Shot Dead

As tourists scrambled to find spots away from the bullets being fired by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a pony ride operator exemplified courage - he tried to snatch the rifle out of one of the terrorist's hands.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who ferried tourists on his horse from the car parking to the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam accessible only by foot, was shot dead during his attempt to fight one of the terrorists.

The terrorists, reportedly choosing their targets after asking them their religion and making them recite an Islamic verse, went on to kill 26 people, most of them tourists.

Shah's family asked for justice for him, while also staring at a bleak future. The sole bread-winner of the family left behind his elderly parents, wife and children.

His father Syed Haider Shah told ANI, "My son went to Pahalgam yesterday to work, and around 3 pm, we heard about the attack. We called him, but his phone was switched off. Later, at 4.40 pm, his phone turned on, but no one answered. We rushed to the police station, and that's when we learned that he had been injured in the attack. Whoever is responsible must face the consequences."