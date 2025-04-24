Pak Actor Fawad Khan's Film 'Abir Gulaal' Won't Release In India: Sources

Bollywood movie 'Abir Gulaal', starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, won't release in India, sources in the Centre's Information and Broadcasting Ministry have said. The decision comes amid the nationwide outrage over the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists and a Kashmiri were shot dead in cold blood.

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, was to hit the theatres on May 9. Produced by Vivek B Agrawal and directed by Aarti S Bagdi, 'Abir Gulaal' ran into trouble earlier this month when the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena opposed its release in India, citing poor relations between New Delhi and Islamabad. This opposition against the Fawad Khan-starrer became louder in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to sources in the Information and Broadcasting ministry, several cinema halls were not ready to screen the movie and several entertainment organisations had demanded its boycott. Now the ministry has also decided to deny permission to its release, the sources have said.

Earlier today, the popular actor said he was "deeply saddened" to hear the news of the "heinous attack". The actor said in an Instagram story, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

Earlier, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, an organisation of movie artists, pushed for the movie's boycott. The organisation had called for boycotting Pakistani artists, singers and technicians in the Indian film industry after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 35 paramilitary personnel.

Following the Pahalgam attack, this organisation renewed its directive. "Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, 'Abir Gulaal'. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the organisation said in a statement.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees is an umbrella organisation of 32 different bodies of workers and technicians in the Indian film industry, with more than five lakh members.

"We would like to emphasise that any member of our organisation or it's affiliate associations, such as the actors, directors, other technicians and producers or the production houses found cooperating with Pakistani personnel will be subject to disciplinary action. Further, we will take all necessary steps to ensure that 'Abir Gulaal' is not released in India," the note said.

As the bodies of those killed in the chilling terror attack on Tuesday reached their homes, a hashtag #boycottAbirGulaal started trending.

Earlier this month, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena said they won't let the film release. Party leader Ameya Khopkar said, "We have been protesting against this film, against Pakistani artists and Pakistani films. And we will continue to do so. No film will be released here featuring Pakistani artists. And there is no need to release it. I just want to say, show the courage to release it. I challenge you to release it."

Pakistani artists, once celebrated for their work in Hindi films, have faced resistance within India whenever relations between the neighbouring countries have nosedived due to acts of terror.

In 2016, in the wake of the Uri terror attack that left 19 Indian soldiers dead, Pakistani artists were barred from working in the Indian film and music industry. Fawad Khan, then very popular in India, faced a backlash for his role in Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". Karan Johar had then apologised and said he would not work with Pakistani artists in the future. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film "Raees" also ran into trouble because it starred Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.