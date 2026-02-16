J&K Throws Open Key Tourist Destinations Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Ten months after the Pahalgam terror attack paralysed the region's travel industry, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the immediate reopening of 14 major tourist destinations.

The decision follows a comprehensive security review and discussion, with Sinha confirming that the sites are to be thrown open to both tourists and locals with immediate effect.

“After a thorough security review and discussion, I've ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures,” LG Sinha said. This move marks a significant step in restoring normalcy to the region's tourism sector, which has been under heavy restriction since April last year.

The latest reopening brings the total number of restored sites to 34 out of the 48 destinations that were closed as a precautionary measure. These closures were triggered by the tragic events of April 22, when terrorists killed 26 civilians, 25 of whom were tourists.

Heavy snowfall in December proved to be a turning point for J&K tourism.

The attack led to a mass exodus of visitors from the Valley, causing massive economic disruption and widespread job losses for thousands of families whose livelihoods depend on the tourism industry.

While the government had previously attempted a phased recovery, reopening 16 sites in June and another 12 in September, initial efforts failed to attract significant numbers of visitors.

However, the heavy snowfall in December proved to be a turning point for the sector. Officials report that January saw over one lakh tourists visiting the Valley, signalling the first real sign of a revival after months of severe downturn.

Among the high-profile destinations now cleared for visitors are Doodhpathri, Kokernag, Pir Ki Gali, and Srinagar's famous Tulip Garden, which is recognised as the largest of its kind in Asia. LG Sinha emphasised that while the sites were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, the current security audit suggests that the situation is stable enough to welcome travellers back to these iconic locations.