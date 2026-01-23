Indian Armed Forces To Display Operation Sindoor Tableau On Republic Day

The Indian Armed Forces will showcase a tableau on Operation Sindoor with a motto of "Victory through jointness", highlighting India's success and the coordination of the tri-services in the military operation against Pakistan's terror infrastructure, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking with ANI, Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal outlined the design of the tableau, portraying the destruction of Pakistan's terror base and the weaponry used during the operation.

"We have created a border in between, and India has been depicted on the right and on the west, Pakistan has been showcased. As you are aware, on the first night itself, we had destroyed nine terrorist camps, in which the army and air force had joint operations conducted, in which seven were destroyed by the army and two by the air force, and the weapons that were used for destruction have been portrayed here," Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal told ANI.

"For example, the howitzer gun was used, war-made kamikaze drones were used by the army and by the air force, we used weapons from Rafale and other platforms as well. So that has been showcased," he added.

At the heart of the tableau unfolds the strike narrative, reflecting the new normal of India's national security doctrine, rapid response, controlled escalation and uncompromising accuracy. A HAROP loitering munition eliminates the adversary's air defence radar, showcasing India's growing edge in unmanned precision warfare. This is followed by a Rafale aircraft, armed with SCALP missiles, executing a surgical strike on terror infrastructure. The tempo intensifies as the SU-30 MKI, launching the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, destroys hardened aircraft shelters, an unmistakable demonstration of India's ability to strike deep, strike fast and strike flawlessly.

The operation reaches its pinnacle with the extended reach of India's integrated air defence network. The S-400 system, executing the longest-range engagement of the operation at 350 kms, neutralises the adversary's airborne early-warning platform, sending an unequivocal message: India detects first, decides first and destroys first.

The naval blockade at the Arabian Sea is also portrayed in the tableau, completing the motto of "Victory through jointness."

"Not to leave Navy behind because that also is part of our tri-service component, the naval blockade at Arabian Sea proved to be very effective and that is why we call it a victory through jointness and all the three services came together and in a very short span of time, planned and executed with perfection operations in Doha," Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal said.

Operation Sindoor was a military action aimed at destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan, launched after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, which killed 26 people. The Indian military attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, killing several terrorists.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)