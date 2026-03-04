Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Used GoPro That Had Links To China

A GoPro Hero 12 camera, used by terrorists during the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last year, has been traced to a distributor in China, with the anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) approaching Beijing authorities to seek information on the device.

A special NIA court issued a Letter Rogatory (a judicial request seeking information from a foreign country) to China's judicial authority, seeking help in tracing the supply chain and end-user details of the GoPro camera. The court deemed the information "very important" for establishing the camera's chain of custody, user attribution, and evidentiary linkage.

Officials had seized many objects and electronic devices, including mobile phones, during the probe into the April 22 attack. However, the GoPro - a Hero 12 black camera with the serial number 'C3501325471706' had emerged as a crucial lead. Investigators revealed that the camera was used by the terrorists for recee purpose.

According to the anti-terror agency officials, the camera is vital for establishing pre-attack movement and operational preparation of the terrorists.

Earlier, the NIA had approached GoPro B V in the Netherlands, seeking details on the supply chain and activation of the device.

GoPro B V revealed the camera was supplied to AE Group International Limited - a China-based distributor, and was activated on January 30, 2024, in Dongguan, China.

However, the manufacturer stated it does not possess downstream transaction details or end-user records, adding that the activation, initial use, and commercial trail of the device fall within China's jurisdiction.

26 people were killed in the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last year. The attack outraged India, with New Delhi taking stern diplomatic measures, including putting the Indus Water treaty with Pakistan into abeyance. A month later, India also conducted 'Operation Sindoor' - a targeted military strike on terror infrastructures across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of May 9 and 10. However, Pakistan escalated the situation by attacking civilian areas in India with drones. In response, India hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air, and sea, with immediate effect.