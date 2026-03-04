Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Used GoPro That Had Links To China

The GoPro - a Hero 12 black camera with the serial number 'C3501325471706' had emerged as a crucial lead in the Pahalgam terror attack probe.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Used GoPro That Had Links To China
26 people were killed in the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last year.
  • The NIA traced a GoPro Hero 12 used in the Pahalgam attack to a distributor in China
  • A special NIA court issued a Letter Rogatory to China seeking supply chain and user details
  • The camera was used by terrorists for reconnaissance before the April 22 attack
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

A GoPro Hero 12 camera, used by terrorists during the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last year, has been traced to a distributor in China, with the anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) approaching Beijing authorities to seek information on the device.

A special NIA court issued a Letter Rogatory (a judicial request seeking information from a foreign country) to China's judicial authority, seeking help in tracing the supply chain and end-user details of the GoPro camera. The court deemed the information "very important" for establishing the camera's chain of custody, user attribution, and evidentiary linkage. 

Officials had seized many objects and electronic devices, including mobile phones, during the probe into the April 22 attack. However, the GoPro - a Hero 12 black camera with the serial number 'C3501325471706' had emerged as a crucial lead. Investigators revealed that the camera was used by the terrorists for recee purpose.

According to the anti-terror agency officials, the camera is vital for establishing pre-attack movement and operational preparation of the terrorists.

Earlier, the NIA had approached GoPro B V in the Netherlands, seeking details on the supply chain and activation of the device. 

GoPro B V revealed the camera was supplied to AE Group International Limited - a China-based distributor, and was activated on January 30, 2024, in Dongguan, China.

However, the manufacturer stated it does not possess downstream transaction details or end-user records, adding that the activation, initial use, and commercial trail of the device fall within China's jurisdiction.

26 people were killed in the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last year. The attack outraged India, with New Delhi taking stern diplomatic measures, including putting the Indus Water treaty with Pakistan into abeyance. A month later, India also conducted 'Operation Sindoor' - a targeted military strike on terror infrastructures across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of May 9 and 10. However, Pakistan escalated the situation by attacking civilian areas in India with drones. In response, India hit selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air, and sea, with immediate effect.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pahalgam Terror Attack, Pahalgam Terrorists, GoPro
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now