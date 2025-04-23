"Head Hangs In Shame": Massive Kashmir Protests Against Pahalgam Attack

For the first time in 35 years, Kashmir is completely shut today, a day after 26 tourists were shot dead in the most cold-blooded terror attack the Valley has seen in the recent past. Loudspeakers in the mosques blared out appeals to the people to join the shutdown, and spontaneous protests hit the streets.

In Pahalgam, markets are completely closed as the tourist hotspot struggles to come to terms with what happened yesterday. Among the 26 innocents killed is Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who provided horse rides to tourists and was shot dead when he tried to confront the killers and shield the terrorists.

Shopkeepers and hoteliers took out a protest march in Pahalgam today, raising slogans of "Hindustan Zindabad" and "I am Indian". They told NDTV that they will provide all support to the tourists still stuck there, including free accommodation for 15 days.

Asif Burza, a hotelier, described the terror attack as a "crime against humanity". "It is not about tourism, it is not about economy, our head hangs in shame," he told NDTV. "What was their fault? They came here to travel. We are only thinking about those families," he said.

Another hotelier said they are in solidarity with the tourists and their families.

At another protest, people told NDTV said they are fully with the Army in its strikeback against the terror attack. "If we are needed, we are fully with the Army. We will not tolerate this. We are hurt at our core. We are human beings. This is not about money, business," said a protester.

If the 26 innocents killed yesterday are the biggest casualty of yesterday's terror strike, Kashmir and Kashmiris come second. Tourism continues to be a massive contributor to Jammu and Kashmir's economy. The Valley had seen peace after a long struggle with militancy and was drawing hordes of tourists over the past couple of years; this attack will likely turn the clock back.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has described the attack as an "abomination". "I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I've spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I'll be flying back to Srinagar immediately," he posted on X yesterday as news of the attack started coming in.

This morning, he said his administration was making arrangements to ensure the seamless return of those stuck in the Valley. "It's heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday's tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave.

"While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar & Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction. I've directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar & Jammu allowing tourist vehicles to leave. This will have to be done in a controlled & organised way because the road is still unstable in places and we are also working hard to clear all the stranded vehicles. We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment & we hope that everyone will cooperate with us," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his Saudi Arabia trip and returned to the country, has said those behind the attack won't be spared. Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Kashmir yesterday and reviewed the situation with Mr Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.