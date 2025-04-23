Pahalgam Attack On Camera: Video Captures Horror, Mayhem As Terrorists Targeted Tourists

A harrowing video, recorded by a tourist from a distance, has surfaced, capturing the chilling moments of the brutal terrorist attack that unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in the picturesque meadows of Baisaran, near the resort town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The footage shows bodies strewn across the grass, bursts of gunfire echoing in the backdrop.

The attack, which began around 3 PM on April 22, claimed the lives of twenty-six individuals, including an officer of the Indian Navy and an Intelligence Bureau personnel.

Baisaran, colloquially known as "mini Switzerland" due to its scenic landscape and panoramic vistas, is located approximately six kilometres uphill from Pahalgam. A magnet for domestic and international tourists during the spring and summer months, the area is often buzzing with activity.

Another video, now viral, shows the picturesque meadow of Pahalgam, a woman on a zipline, children playing on the grass, with laughter all around. Then the sound of a single gunshot shocks the crowd before chaos unfolds.

What began as an ordinary afternoon of leisure was shattered by the sudden crackle of automatic gunfire. Survivors described a terrifying sequence of events. According to multiple eyewitness accounts, the attackers interrogated their victims, asking names, before opening fire.

"They asked my father to recite an Islamic verse. When he failed to do so, they pumped three bullets into him, one on the head, one behind the ear and another in the back," said 26-year-old Asavari Jagdale from Maharashtra, whose father was killed in the attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a terrorist group seen as a proxy for the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the immediate aftermath, security forces, including the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police, sealed off the area and launched a large-scale manhunt. Due to the difficult terrain, helicopters were deployed to evacuate the injured, while locals assisted by ferrying casualties on ponies down to Pahalgam.

By Tuesday evening, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had activated emergency control rooms in Anantnag and Srinagar. Airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, responded by increasing flight frequency to Srinagar and waiving rescheduling and cancellation charges. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu urged carriers to refrain from exploiting the situation with surge pricing.

The attack prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut short his diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia, returning to New Delhi late on Tuesday night. Upon landing, the Prime Minister convened an emergency meeting at the airport itself with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar shortly afterwards. On Wednesday morning, he visited the Police Control Room (PCR) where the bodies had been brought from the Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar. Mr Shah laid wreaths and met with families of the victims. Later in the day, he travelled to Pahalgam for a ground-level security assessment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was on an official visit to the United States, also cut short her trip. Ms Sitharaman is a member of the five-member Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by the Prime Minister.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the dead, Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries. An Inspector General-led team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been dispatched to Pahalgam to support local investigations.