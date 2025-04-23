26 Killed In Deadly Pahalgam Attack, LeT-Linked Group Claims Responsibility

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran, a popular meadow near the resort town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir around 3 PM on Tuesday. An Indian Navy officer and an Intelligence Bureau personnel were also killed in the attack.

The incident took place at Baisaran, often referred to as "mini Switzerland" for its meadows and panoramic views, roughly six kilometres from Pahalgam. The site is especially popular during the spring and summer months, attracting tourists from across India and abroad.

Tourists enjoying pony rides, picnics, or relaxing at roadside eateries were caught completely off guard as witnesses report hearing sustained gunfire, followed by scenes of chaos. According to survivors, the attackers asked the victims their names before opening fire. In one chilling account, a woman told news agency PTI that her husband was shot in the head and seven others were injured nearby. Visuals from Pahalgam showed bodies lying on the ground as their relatives scream for help.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

A massive manhunt has been launched. Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police have cordoned off the area. Helicopters were deployed to evacuate the injured from the inaccessible meadow. Locals helped in transporting the wounded on ponies down the rugged terrain to Pahalgam.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has activated 24x7 emergency control rooms in both Anantnag and Srinagar. Civil aviation authorities have announced measures to support stranded and grieving families. Airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, will run additional flights to and from Srinagar and have waived cancellation and rescheduling fees. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has urged airlines not to engage in surge pricing.

PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi abruptly ended his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in light of the attack. Originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night, he instead flew back to New Delhi late Tuesday. Upon arrival early in the morning today, PM Modi convened a high-level meeting at the airport with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to review the situation.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said in a statement. "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also rushed to Srinagar Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning, he visited the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar, where the bodies of the victims were brought for a wreath-laying ceremony. Mr Shah is also expected to travel to Pahalgam later in the day to assess the ground situation and meet security officials.

World leaders including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed their condolences and solidarity with India.

A History of Targeted Attacks

The Pahalgam region has witnessed sporadic terror violence over the years. In 2000, more than 30 people were killed in an attack on the Amarnath base camp in the area. The following year, 13 pilgrims died in a strike at Sheshnag, and in 2002, 11 people were killed in another terror incident.

Tuesday's massacre marks the worst attack on civilians in the Valley since February 14, 2019, when 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in Pulwama.

In March 2000, during former US President Bill Clinton's visit to India, terrorists gunned down 35 Sikhs in Chhattisinghpora in south Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the Pahalgam strike "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years." Taking to social media, he called the attackers "inhuman" and condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's office said the attackers would pay a "very heavy price." He added, "The entire nation is angry and the blood of our forces is boiling."

Infiltration Attempt Thwarted in Baramulla

In a separate incident, the Army reported an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district. On Wednesday morning, troops intercepted a group of suspected militants trying to cross at Uri Nala. A firefight ensued, and operations were still ongoing at the time of publication.

At least two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing army operation.

"On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through the general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir)," the Chinar Corps posted on X around 8 am. "A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists."

