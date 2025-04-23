LeT Affiliate "Resistance Front" Claims Pahalgam Attack: All About It

At least 26 tourists were killed and several others injured in what's been one of the deadliest civilian strikes in recent years in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to central agency sources.

TRF, believed to be backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, is considered a proxy of LeT founder and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. On Tuesday, the group said the "demographic change" in the region was the reason for the attack.

"More than 85,000 domiciles have been issued to non-locals, creating a pathway for demographic change in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). These non-locals arrive posing as tourists, obtain domiciles, and then begin to act as if they own the land. Consequently, violence will be directed toward those attempting to settle illegally," TRF said.

What Is The Resistance Front?

The Resistance Front (TRF) is a proxy terror outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), formed in 2019 in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

It began as an online entity but quickly evolved into a full-fledged terrorist group by combining elements from existing outfits such as Tehreek-e-Millat Islamia and Ghaznavi Hind.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, TRF "has been involved in the planning of killings of security force personnel and innocent civilians of Jammu and Kashmir, co-ordinating and transporting weapons to support proscribed terrorist organisations, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border."

The outfit was declared a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in January 2023.

Security officials believe TRF was created to give Kashmiri militancy a more "local" and "secular" face. "Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammad had religious connotations and Pakistan did not want that. They wanted to make Kashmir militancy appear indigenous. Hence, they opted for 'Resistance' - that has some currency in global politics - in its name," an official said, as per an Indian Express report.

This rebranding was also seen as a tactic to evade scrutiny from international watchdogs such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which monitors global efforts against money laundering and terrorist financing.

TRF commander Sheikh Sajjad Gul has been designated a terrorist under the UAPA and carries a bounty on his head by Indian agencies.

The group has issued threats to journalists in the Kashmir Valley and is linked to several high-profile attacks, making it one of the most active terror outfits in the region today.