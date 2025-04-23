Sketches Of 3 Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack Released By Agencies

Security agencies have released sketches of two of the terrorists involved in yesterday's heinous attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead. As the nation struggles to cope with the tragedy, security agencies are going all-out to track down the terrorists and unearth the ruthless plan behind this chilling attack.

The Resistance Front, a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for yesterday's attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has rushed to Kashmir and reviewed the situation with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia, cut short his trip and rushed back. Earlier, the Prime Minister condemned the terror attack and said all assistance is being provided to those affected. "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he said.

According to the accounts of survivors, the terrorists asked them what their religion was and then shot the men dead. The bodies of those killed are now being flown back to their homes. The Civil Aviation Ministry has asked airlines to control pricing so that tourists stuck in Kashmir could return to their homes.

Key cities of the country, including Delhi and Mumbai, are on high alert following the terror attack.