"Said He Was Christian, Shot Dead": How Indore Man Was Killed In Pahalgam

A resident of Indore, Sushil Nathaniel, who worked as a branch manager for LIC, was killed, with his daughter Akanksha sustaining bullet injuries in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Mr Nathaniel had gone to Jammu and Kashmir on April 19 along with his wife, son and daughter.

His brother, Vikas, spoke to ANI and shared that they received information about the matter on Tuesday night around 9:30 pm, after Sushil's son, Ostin, called them.

"Jenifer bhabhi said that the terrorist asked Sushil bhaiya to recite Kalima on his knees, following which bhaiya reciprocated that he was Christian, and bhaiya told bhabhi to move aside from there. In the meantime, the terrorist shot bhaiya, and he died on the spot. Our niece, Akansha also sustained bullet injuries in her leg," Vikas said.

Over in Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai cut short his visit with textile and steel industry leaders in Mumbai, to attend the last rites of Dinesh Miraniya, who is one of the victims of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

"I went to Mumbai for a two-day visit but returned early to attend the last rites of businessman Dinesh Miraniya, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack," Mr Sai said during a press conference after landing in Raipur.

Expressing confidence that India will be "giving a befitting reply to Pakistan," the Chief Minister added, "India has always given a befitting reply to Pakistan. This time too India will teach a lesson to Pakistan."

Since the attack, India has taken multiple steps against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Water treaty, closing the Wagah-Attari border, and declaring certain Pakistani High Commission officers as Persona Non Grata.

