Yusuf Pathan Visits Bengal's Adina Mosque, BJP Calls It Adinath Temple

A social media post by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan has triggered a storm in West Bengal over an ancient mosque in Malda.

"The Adina Mosque in Malda, West Bengal, is a historic mosque built in the 14th century by Sultan Sikandar Shah, the second ruler of the Ilyas Shahi dynasty. Constructed in 1373-1375 CE, it was the largest mosque in the Indian subcontinent during its time, showcasing the region's architectural grandeur," Pathan wrote on X on Thursday with photos at the archaeological monument.

The Adina Mosque in Malda, West Bengal, is a historic mosque built in the 14th century by Sultan Sikandar Shah, the second ruler of the Ilyas Shahi dynasty. Constructed in 1373-1375 CE, it was the largest mosque in the Indian subcontinent during its time, showcasing the region's… pic.twitter.com/EI0pBiQ9Og — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) October 16, 2025

Responding to the Trinamool MP's post, the BJP's Bengal unit called it Adinath Temple.

Correction: Adinath Temple ✅ https://t.co/mjFzqO7gnP — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) October 17, 2025

Social media users then pointed out to the first-time MP that the monument he was referring to was built over a temple, citing various historical references.

Last year, a group of priests held Hindu rituals inside the mosque. One of the priests, Hiranmoy Goswami, President of Vishwavidya Trust in Vrindavan, had spotted Hindu deities and claimed the mosque was built over a Hindu temple.

Goswami, along with the other priests, held a prayer service. They, however, were stopped when the locals informed the police. Later, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) filed a case against Goswami.

The incident also led to the closure of the mosque labelled as a monument of national significance. CCTVs were installed across the site, and a police checkpost was also set up.

According to the official ASI website, Adina Mosque is the most remarkable existing example of Muslim architecture from 1369 AD.

It was built by Sikander Shah, the second ruler of the Ilyas dynasty of the Bengal Sultanate. It also houses his tomb.