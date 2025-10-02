'Pahalgam Attack Showed Which Nations Are India's Friends': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The stance of nations after the Pahalgam terror attack showed the nature and extent of their friendship with India, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday. Speaking at RSS's annual Vijaya Dashami rally, Bhagwat said that when it comes to national security, New Delhi needs to be more careful, watchful and stronger.

"Even though we maintain friendly relations with other countries, and we will continue to do so, when it comes to our security, we need to be more careful, more watchful and stronger. After the Pahalgam attack, the positions taken by various countries also revealed which of them are our friends, and to what extent," the RSS chief said at the event that also marked the centenary of the organisation.

The remark seems to be directed towards China, Turkey, and Azerbaijan -- three nations that were often seen standing by Islamabad on the international stage post Operation Sindoor, including at the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Bhagwat said terrorists crossed the border and killed 26 Indians after checking their religion in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which drew a fitting response from the country. "This caused immense pain and anger in the country. Our government made complete preparations and gave a firm rebuttal. In the aftermath, the leadership's resolve, the valour of our armed forces and the unity of society were evident."

He said extremist elements had faced action from the government, while society too distanced itself after recognising their "hollowness". "They will be controlled. A major hurdle has now been removed in that area," the RSS chief said.

The RSS chief also touched on the recent unrest in Nepal, where a nationwide movement led to a change in regime. "Neighbourhood unrest is not a good sign," he said, referring to the Gen-Z protest in the Himalayan country.

"The regime change in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and, more recently, Nepal due to a violent outburst of public anger is a concern for us. The forces wanting to create such disturbances in Bharat are active inside as well as outside our country... Violent uprising doesn't lead to anything. They only lead to anarchy. Unrest gives opportunity to foreign powers to meddle," he added.

Bhagwat also talked about the punitive US tariffs imposed on Indian imports by US President Donald Trump. He said, "The tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind their own interest. We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance."

The RSS was founded on Dussehra (September 27) in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a physician from Maharashtra.