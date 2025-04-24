'Will Pursue Pahalgam Attack Accused To Ends Of The Earth': Top Quotes From PM Modi's Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sent a stern message to terrorists and said India will "identify, track and punish" every terrorist and their "backers" who were behind the Pahalgam attack, which left 26 people dead on Tuesday.

PM Modi's Big Warning To Terrorists "Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world that India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth," PM Modi told a public gathering in Madhubani. "India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished," he said in his first public remarks after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed on Tuesday. He said that every effort will be made "to ensure that justice is served". "The entire nation stands firm in this resolve." PM Modi also said that everyone who "believes in humanity is with us". "I thank the people of various countries and the leaders who have stood with us in these times," he said. The Prime Minister said the enemies of the country have dared to attack the soul of India. "In this terrorist attack, someone lost his son, someone lost his brother, and someone lost his spouse. Some of them spoke Bengali, some spoke Kannada, some were Marathi, some were Odiya, some were Gujarati, and some were from Bihar. Today, from Kargil to Kanyakumari, our grief and anger are the same over the death of all those people," PM Modi said shortly after observing a minute of silence to pay homage to the victims. "This attack has not just been on unarmed tourists; the enemies of the country have dared to attack the soul of India. I want to say in very clear words that the terrorists who carried out this attack and those who conspired in it will receive a punishment bigger than they can imagine," he said. "The time has come to raze whatever is left of the terror haven. The will of 140 crores will break the back of the masters of terror," he said, in an apparent attack on Pakistan, which is known to have backed acts of terror on Indian soil. PM Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in view of the deadly attack, which took place at Baisaran, dubbed 'mini Switzerland' for its meadow. After the meeting, India announced a series of severe measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty that governs the sharing of the river Indus' waters.

