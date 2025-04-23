"Was Shot In Head": UP Man, Married In February, Killed In J&K Attack

The terror attack that swept through Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday has left behind a grieving family in various cities across the country, including Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Shubham Dwivedi, a newlywed who had gone to Kashmir with his wife for a short vacation, was among the civilians killed in the attack. Shubham was married on February 12, 2025, just two months prior. Tragically, his trip turned into a nightmare.

Speaking to ANI, his cousin, Saurabh Dwivedi, alleged that the terrorist started firing after asking the names of the individuals and was shot in the head.

"Shubham Bhaiya got married on February 12 this year. He was in Pahalgam with his wife. My sister-in-law called my uncle and told him that Shubham was shot in the head. It is also being said that the firing started after asking for the names of the individuals... We have received information that the body will be released after 2-3 days after completing all the procedures..." he said.

In another unfolded name, Dilip Desale, a resident of Panvel, Maharashtra, was also one of the victims of the terror attack, which claimed his life.

Condemning the attack, BJP MLA Prashant Thakur said, "The tragic and horrific attack in Jammu and Kashmir should be strongly condemned... Dilip Desale, a resident of New Panvel, has died in the firing..."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman cut short their visit to foreign nations in the wake of a gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

PM Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia, while Ms Sitharaman was on her official visit to the US and Peru.

The attack has claimed the lives of several tourists, including a young Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who had recently married, Prashant Satpathy, an Accounts Officer from Odisha and Shailesh Kadatiya from Surat.

Prashant was killed in the attack, leaving his family with no information about his wife and young son, who were travelling with him. He had gone for a short vacation to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son.

Speaking to reporters, his elder brother, Susanta Satpathy, recalled the moment when the family received the heart-wrenching news.

"We received the information around 3 PM... When we called the toll-free number, they just informed us about the death of my younger brother. I have no information about my younger brother's wife or my nephew, where they are. Additional DSP has contacted me... He (Prashant Satpathy) worked as Accounts Officer..." said Susanta Satpathy, elder brother of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Bhai Himmat Bhai Kadatiya, a 44-year-old, was killed in the attack, while his wife and children survived and are currently safe. He was on a trip with his wife and two children when the gunfire erupted on Tuesday, killing him and injuring several others.

Deputy Tehsildar of the District Emergency Operation Centre of Surat, Sazid Merujay, confirmed the tragic development.

In another tragic case, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was also killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Narwal had recently married and was on leave, enjoying a short vacation in Kashmir.

Defence officials confirmed that the 26-year-old officer, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Kashmir for a short vacation after his marriage on April 16. His wedding reception was held on April 19.

Narwal had joined the Navy just two years ago and was posted in Kochi. His death has sent shockwaves through his family, community, and the defence establishment. Neighbours and locals have expressed their condolences, with many describing Narwal as a young officer with a bright future.

This attack has been widely condemned by locals. Taxi drivers in Pahalgam held a candlelight protest march against the Pahalgam attack. Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday. Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch, Akhnoor and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Speaking to ANI, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, president of Pahalgam Taxi Association, said, "I condemn this attack. It is not just tourists, but our livelihood, our families. We don't consider them tourists. It is as if our family members have been killed. I request the government to get to the bottom of this matter... Pahalgam has always been peaceful, and it runs on tourism..."

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country. Several political leaders condemned the attack.

Five tourists from Maharashtra have also lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Deputy CM has requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to arrange a special flight to evacuate stranded tourists from Maharashtra.

Responding to the appeal, the Union Minister assured Shinde that once the list of stranded individuals is shared with the Ministry, efforts will be initiated to transport them to Mumbai as a priority.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice. "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Home Minister Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening for the security review meeting. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.

