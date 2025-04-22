Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

5 Tourists Injured In Attack By Terrorists In J&K's Pahalgam

Pahalgam, known for its forests, crystal-clear lakes and sprawling meadows, is a popular tourist spot in Kashmir.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
5 Tourists Injured In Attack By Terrorists In J&K's Pahalgam
Security forces have rushed to the area. (Representational)
Pahalgam:

At least five tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir today. Security forces have rushed to the area.

Gunshots were heard in the upper meadows of a tourist resort in Pahalgam, as per news agency PTI. The area is approachable only on foot or horses, officials told PTI.

Pahalgam, known for its forests, crystal-clear lakes and sprawling meadows, is a popular tourist spot.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Kashmir Terror Attack, Tourists Attacked By Terrorists
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now