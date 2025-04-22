5 Tourists Injured In Attack By Terrorists In J&K's Pahalgam

Security forces have rushed to the area. (Representational)
Pahalgam:
At least five tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir today. Security forces have rushed to the area.
Gunshots were heard in the upper meadows of a tourist resort in Pahalgam, as per news agency PTI. The area is approachable only on foot or horses, officials told PTI.
Pahalgam, known for its forests, crystal-clear lakes and sprawling meadows, is a popular tourist spot.
