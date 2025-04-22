PM Dials Amit Shah After Terror Attack, Home Minister To Leave For Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Saudi Arabia, dialled Home Minister Amit Shah soon after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalagam that claimed a tourist's life.

Amit Shah has been asked by the Prime Minister to visit the site of the terror attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district to assess the situation personally.

Soon after, Mr Shah called a special meeting at his home. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, CRPF DG, Jammu Kashmir DG, and Army officials attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Promising that those involved will not be spared, Mr Shah said "we will come down heavily on the perpetrators".

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences," said Mr Shah.

"Briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies," he added.

The terrorists were apparently in camouflage and it is believed to be a targeted attack. Injured tourists have been moved to a local hospital in Pahalgam.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it an "act of cowardice and highly reprehensible".

"Deeply anguished by the news of terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families," said Mr Singh

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the "attack is much larger than anything" seen in recent years.

"The death toll is still being ascertained so I don't want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," the Chief Minister posted on X.

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and outrage at the incident.

"I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," he said, adding that arrangements were being made at the hospital for the injured.

"I've spoken to my colleague, Sakina Itoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I'll be flying back to Srinagar immediately," he said.

Political leaders across parties have strongly condemned the firing incident, calling it an attack on peace and the region's tourism sector.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said these "targeted attacks are a blot on humanity" and urged the government to take "corrective measures"

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism. These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives have been lost. On behalf of the Congress party, my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. India's National Security is paramount and we urge the GOI to take corrective measures to ensure the same," he posted on X.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina claimed the attack was carried out by "Pakistani terrorists" targeting innocent tourists in south Kashmir.

"Pakistani terrorists have carried out a cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Cowardly Pakistani terrorists cannot face the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and our paramilitary forces," said Ravinder Raina.

He said that unarmed civilians were deliberately targeted, saying, "These cowardly terrorists have targeted unarmed, innocent tourists who had come to visit Kashmir."

Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani condemned the incident and raised concerns about its impact on the local economy.

"We strongly condemn this...Why are they attacking the tourists? The economy is totally dependent on tourists. This is a part of a big conspiracy to attack tourists, and the government should investigate the incident...," Wani said.