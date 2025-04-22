Video: J&K Terror Victim Pleads For Help, Says "Save My Husband"

"Please save my husband," a woman's bone-chilling wails echoed through the picturesque valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam after terrorists opened fire at tourists today. At least one person has been confirmed dead in the attack. However, the death count can go up as several tourists were rushed to hospitals with serious injuries.

Distressing visuals doing the rounds on social media showed several women pleading for help. "We were having a snack when a person came and shot my husband," said one of them, as another, with blood splattered on her face, looked helplessly at the man recording the video.

Several injured people were seen on the ground. A visibly shaken child was also seen with the group of tourists who survived the attack.

Another woman, standing next to a severely injured man, pleaded, "Please save my husband. For god's sake, save him".

The heartbreak continues as another cry for help was heard, "Please, someone take him to the hospital. Please, please help." She was standing next to an injured man with his shirt soaked in blood.

Pahalgam is a prime tourist location in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, calling the perpetrators of the attack "animals", said the attack was "larger than anything we have seen directed at civilians in recent years". He also said that arrangements were being made at the hospital for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the government's resolve to fight terrorism is "unshakable", held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him to visit the Union Territory and take all suitable steps. Mr Shah will leave for Srinagar shortly.