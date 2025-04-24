Fawad Khan's Post On Pahalgam Amid Call To Boycott His Upcoming Hindi Film

Amid renewed calls for a ban on Pakistani artists working in India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror strike that left 26 people dead, popular actor Fawad Khan has said he was "deeply saddened" to hear the news of the "heinous attack".

The actor said in an Instagram story, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

This comes right before the May 9 release of Abir Gulaal, a movie starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, an organisation of movie artists, had pushed for a boycott of Pakistani artists, singers and technicians in the Indian film industry after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 35 paramilitary personnel.

Following the Pahalgam attack, this organisation renewed its directive. "Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, 'Abir Gulaal'. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the organisation said in a statement.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees is an umbrella organisation of 32 different bodies of workers and technicians in the Indian film industry, with more than five lakh members.

"We would like to emphasise that any member of our organisation or it's affiliate associations, such as the actors, directors, other technicians and producers or the production houses found cooperating with Pakistani personnel will be subject to disciplinary action. Further, we will take all necessary steps to ensure that 'Abir Gulaal' is not released in India," the note said.

As the bodies of those killed in the chilling terror attack on Tuesday reached their homes, a hashtag #boycottAbirGulaal started trending.

Earlier this month, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena said they won't let the film release. Party leader Ameya Khopkar said, "We have been protesting against this film, against Pakistani artists and Pakistani films. And we will continue to do so. No film will be released here featuring Pakistani artists. And there is no need to release it. I just want to say, show the courage to release it. I challenge you to release it."

Pakistani artists, once celebrated for their work in Hindi films, have faced resistance within India whenever relations between the neighbouring countries have nosedived due to acts of terror.

In 2016, in the wake of the Uri terror attack that left 19 Indian soldiers dead, Pakistani artists were barred from working in the Indian film and music industry. Fawad Khan, then very popular in India, faced a backlash for his role in Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". Karan Johar had then apologised and said he would not work with Pakistani artists in the future. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film "Raees" also ran into trouble because it starred Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

Amid the nationwide outrage over the killing of innocents in Pahalgam, the Cabinet Committee on Security has taken strong steps against Pakistan for its support of terrorist activities in India. The Indus Water Treaty has been put on hold, and the Integrated Check Post at Attari has been shut. New Delhi has also said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas and declared defence advisers in the Pakistani High Commission Persona Non Grata. The overall strength of the High Commissions will also be brought down from 55 to 30 by May 1.