Deserted Dal Lake, Fleeing Tourists: Clock Turns Back In Terror-Hit Kashmir

In less than 48 hours of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 25 tourists and a Kashmiri dead, scenes in the Valley have completely changed from what they were two days back. Flights to Srinagar are empty and those coming out of it are packed with people fleeing the Valley. The Dal Lake, a symbol of Kashmir's unequalled natural beauty, is deserted, a far cry from the bustling scenes two days ago. Shikaras, in high demand till two days ago, are now parked in what is likely to be a long wait for tourists. This attack, which crossed the big red line by targeting tourists, appears to have turned the clock back for the Valley, which was moving fast on its way to recovery from the dark days of militancy.

As local hotelowners and traders take to the streets to protest against the attack that has disrupted business in what was turning out to be a season of record tourist inflow, renowned artisans in the Valley worry about what the future holds.

Ghulam Rasool Khan, a Jamawar patchwork artist from Srinagar works towards conserving the oldest form of Kashmiri shawl technique. He won the Padma Shri in 2021. Condemning the attack in Pahalgam, he said security agencies must find out "who are the ones who spoil the atmosphere here". "The people here depend completely on tourism. That is the source of livelihood," he told NDTV. The artist urged the administration to make every attempt to catch those "wretched" perpetrators and bring them before the people. "Otherwise, after a point, everything is silent and something else happens."

Kashmir yesterday witnessed unprecedented protests in the aftermath of the terror attack, as residents and traders hit the streets, expressing solidarity with the families of the victims, stressing their support to the authorities and sending a strong message against terror.

For the first time in 35 years, Kashmir was completely shut. Loudspeakers in the mosques blared out appeals to the people to join the shutdown. In Pahalgam, markets were closed and protest marches were held.

Shopkeepers and hoteliers took out a march, raising slogans of "Hindustan Zindabad" and "I am Indian". They told NDTV that they would provide all support to the tourists stuck there, including free accommodation for 15 days. Asif Burza, a hotelier, described the terror attack as a "crime against humanity". "It is not about tourism, it is not about economy, our head hangs in shame," he told NDTV. "What was their fault? They came here to travel. We are only thinking about those families," he said.

Another protester said they are in solidarity with the tourists and their families. At another protest, people said they were fully with the Army as it looks for those behind the terror attack. "If we are needed, we are fully with the Army. We will not tolerate this. We are hurt at our core. We are human beings. This is not about money, business."