Air Force Staff Was On Kashmir Trip With Wife, Terrorists Shot Him Dead

Corporal Tage Hailyang (30), an Indian Air Force staff from Arunachal Pradesh, was on a holiday to Kashmir with his wife. The couple were in Pahalgam yesterday when a group of terrorists opened fire, killing at least 26 people in one of the most heinous terror strikes the Valley has seen. Originally from Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro, Tage Hailyang was posted at the Indian Air Force base in Srinagar.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Corporal Hailyang. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror. He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice. Om Mane Padme Hum," Mr Khandu said in a post.

At least 26 people have died and several have been injured after terrorists fired at them at a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam yesterday afternoon. The terror strike, which crossed the big red line of not targeting tourists, has shocked the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a trip to Saudi Arabia, has cut short his visit and returned. Earlier, the Prime Minister condemned the terror attack and said all assistance is being provided to those affected. "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar last night and held a review meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Currently, security forces are conducting a search operation to track down the terrorists.

The attack has taken place at a time when US Vice President JD Vance is visiting India with his family. It has also taken months ahead of the Amarnath Yatra and the route passes through Pahalgam.

World leaders have expressed solidarity with India. US President Donald Trump has said the news from Kashmir is "deeply disturbing". "The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies," Trump said on Truth Social.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. "Kindly accept the sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians - citizens of various countries. This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organizers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," he said.

"I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," Putin said.