"Unconditional Surrender," Trump Warns Iran Through Social Media Posts

In a series of threatening posts on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said that, "for now" he would not act to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the US could assassinate him, but is refraining to do so.

The only reason they are choosing to not do it is to avoid any retaliation against American civilians and troops. He also demanded for an "Unconditional surrender".

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin," he added.

Subsequently, he posted, in all capital letters: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!".

The posts by the president come in the backdrop of him urging 9,5 million residents of Iran to evacuate, after he cut his G7 visit short.

Israel, within five days of continuous strikes at Iran, has done considerable damage to Iran, and can deal a blow permanently to its nuclear facilities with the help of the United States.

A frustrated Trump said early on Tuesday that he is seeking a "real end" to the conflict between Israel and Iran, adding that his patience is wearing thin. He said aboard Air Force One, "I didn't say I was looking for a ceasefire. We're looking for better than a ceasefire."

"They should have done the deal. I told them, 'Do the deal," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. "So I don't know. I'm not too much in the mood to negotiate."

He reminded that a diplomatic option is not off the table and that he could send Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with the Iranians.

Iran has said that they are not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon, which the US Intelligence has also verified. Back in March, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has not revived the nuclear weapons program he halted in 2003.

However, dismissed her assessment, saying, "I don't care what she said. I think they were very close to having it."