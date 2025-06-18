"India Has Never, Will Never Accept Mediation": PM Modi On Phone To Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told US President Donald Trump India does not need or want third-party mediation to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue with Pakistan, and that it was the latter that asked for a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, the nearly 100-hour military conflict that followed the Pahalgam terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Wednesday morning that Mr Modi had spoken to Mr Trump on the phone, to deliver these strong messages, while he was in Canada for the G7 Summit.