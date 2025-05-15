"Complicated, Nothing Decided Till...": S Jaishankar On India-US Trade Deal

Talks over an India-United States trade deal are ongoing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Thursday, labelling them 'complicated' and warning "nothing is decided till everything is..."

"Any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial; it has to work for both countries. That would be our expectation from any trade deal. Until that is done, any judgement will be premature," Mr Jaishankar told reporters this evening at the opening of the Honduras' new embassy in New Delhi.

A confirmed India-US trade deal would be a major event at any time, but more so since Donald Trump returned to power in Washington, D.C., bringing with him a slew of tariffs to counter duties other countries - including India, whom he decried as 'a very big abuser' - impose on the import of US goods.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "Between India and the US, trade talks have been going on. These are complicated negotiations. Nothing is decided till everything is. Any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial; it has to work for both countries. That would be our expectation… pic.twitter.com/qiDroEHzQD — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2025

Trump imposed 'reciprocal tariffs' on India - worth around 27 per cent - in April. These tariffs were later suspended, as they were for many other nations in a similar situation, till July 9.

However, the 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed on all countries on April 2 remains in effect, in addition to the 25 per cent taxes on steel, aluminium, and auto components.

India reacted by lowering tariffs on some American goods, including motorcycles and bourbon whiskey, but the government later delinked the revision of duties and Trump's tariff threats.

More pertinently, India also said it would not retaliate to the US' tariffs, as others had, opting instead to reinforce the messaging to Washington, that 'Delhi wants to remain a trusted trading partner...'

Since then the two countries have been working to expedite an agreement that Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi believe will push bilateral trade to over $500 billion by 2030.

The biggest step in that direction was in April; US Vice President JD Vance was in India and met the Prime Minister, after which he said terms of reference had been finalised. Days later Trump indicated a deal - as part of which India may give the US 'forward most-favoured nation' status - was imminent.

"I think we'll have a deal with India... they want to make a deal," he declared.

The deal, when it is struck, is expected to cover 24 categories of goods traded between India and the US, which include farm products like soybeans and corn, and military equipment.

In return, Delhi has asked for favourable tariffs for labour-intensive sectors like textiles, toys, leather goods, furniture, gems and jewellery, and automotive components.

Meanwhile, talks over the deal are also playing out over India and Pakistan's 100-hour war last week - the fallout of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Delhi's military response, Operation Sindoor.

The conflict, which was heading towards a full-blown war, settled into a ceasefire for which Trump (repeatedly and falsely) claimed credit, including the use of trade to force both sides to stand down.

