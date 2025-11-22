Trump Says Zelensky Will "Have To Like" US Plan To End War With Russia

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will "have to like" a US plan to end the war with Russia that calls for Kyiv to cede territory.

"He'll have to like it, and if he doesn't like it, then you know, they should just keep fighting," Trump told reporters in the Oval office, adding, "At some point he's going to have to accept something."

