"Very Productive": Trump Praises Zohran Mamdani After White House Meeting

President Donald Trump vowed Friday that his administration would work with New York's incoming Democratic socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani to improve life for residents of the US financial capital.

"We're going to be helping him to make everybody's dream come true, having a strong and very safe New York," Trump said after a White House meeting that Mamdani described as "very productive."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)