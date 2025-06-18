'No Mercy,' Says Khamenei As Iran Launches Hypersonic Missile At Israel: 10 Points

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a battle cry as Tehran used hypersonic missiles to pound Israel in the latest round of overnight strikes as the fighting moved into its sixth day.

Here are latest updates in Israel Iran conflicts Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a post on X, said, “In the name of God, the battle begins.” In another post, he said Iran "must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy." Khamenei's big warning came after Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday said that hypersonic missiles were used during the latest attack on Israel. "The 11th wave of the proud Operation Honest Promise 3 using Fattah-1 missiles" was carried out, the Guards said in a statement carried by state television. Iran also sent a "swarm of drones" towards Israel, where the army said it intercepted two over the Dead Sea area, with the Revolutionary Guard Corps claiming that Iranian forces "have gained complete control over the skies of the occupied territories". Israeli warplanes also targeted the Iranian capital before dawn on Wednesday after the military issued a warning on social media for civilians in an area known as District 18 to evacuate. Iranian state media reported explosions ricocheting in the Piroozi, Sabalan and Sayyad areas of Tehran. The Iranian escalation came as the United States continues to weigh its options on the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Islamic Republic. The US could get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran while the countries continue trading strikes, with civilians in flashpoint areas facing waves of attacks, according to a report by CNN. US President Donald Trump has, meanwhile, demanded the Islamic Republic's "unconditional surrender". He insisted Washington has played no part in Israel's bombing campaign, but also warned Iran that his patience is wearing thin. Trump said the United States knows where Iran's Supreme Leader is hiding, but it would not kill him "for now". His comments implied that the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is back on the table, just days after a US official said he had waved off such a move by Israel. Trump also met his National Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the Iran-Israel war, the White House said, as the US leader considered whether to join Israel's air campaign against Tehran. The meeting in the White House Situation Room lasted around one hour and 20 minutes, a White House official told news agency AFP on condition of anonymity, without giving more details. The United States said it will close its embassy in Jerusalem until Friday amid the growing military conflict between Israel and Iran, as speculation mounts about possible American intervention. Oil prices jumped and stocks mostly fell Tuesday after President Donald Trump abruptly departed G7 talks, and concerns rose over a possible US intervention in the Israel-Iran war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.7 per cent at 42,215.80. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8 per cent to 5,982.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.9 per cent to 19,521.09.

