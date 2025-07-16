Iran's Khamenei Calls Israel "Dog On A Leash" Of US, Warns Of "Bigger Blows"

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that it is ready to respond to any renewed military attack, and that it could deliver an even bigger blow to its adversaries, than what it gave during the 12-day war with Israel.

"The fact that our nation is ready to face the power of the United States and its dog on a leash, the Zionist regime (Israel), is very praiseworthy," Khamenei said.

Last month, the United States had launched strikes on Iran's nuclear and military facilities, although Iran has said that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

In response, Iran had struck a US base in Qatar. "The base attacked by Iran was an extremely sensitive American regional base and an even bigger blow could be inflicted on the US and others", Khamenei said.

Currently, Iran is under pressure to agree to a nuclear deal with the US, as Washington and three European powers have set the deadline for the deal to be at the end of August. If there is no progress till then, France's foreign minister said that a "snapback" mechanism will automatically impose all international sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 Iran deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Despite that, Iran's parliament shared a statement on Wednesday saying that Tehran will not resume nuclear talks with the US unless preconditions are not met, in a statement published by the Iranian Students' News Agency.

"In both the diplomatic and military fields, whenever we enter the stage, we do so with our hands full and not from a position of weakness," Khamenei said, adding that diplomats should heed "guidelines" and continue their work.

